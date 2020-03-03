Regeneron Pharmaceuticals – Consenus Indicates Potential -1.1% Downside

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals with ticker code (REGN) now have 23 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 600 and 370 with the average target price sitting at 459.48. Now with the previous closing price of 464.75 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -1.1%. The day 50 moving average is 386.66 and the 200 moving average now moves to 339.91. The company has a market capitalisation of $50,835m. Company Website: http://www.regeneron.com

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company’s products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion. It also provides Dupixent injection to treat atopic dermatitis in adults, and asthma in adults and adolescents; Praluent injection for heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease in adults; and Kevzara solution for subcutaneous injection for treating rheumatoid arthritis in adults. In addition, the company offers Libtayo injection to treat metastatic or locally advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; ARCALYST injection for cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome; and ZALTRAP injection for intravenous infusion to treat metastatic colorectal cancer. Further, it is developing various product candidates for treating patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Sanofi; Bayer; Teva; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma; Alnylam Pharmaceuticals; and Vyriad, as well as has an agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for the development of new treatments combating the coronavirus. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

