Regency Centers Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.9% Upside

Regency Centers Corporation with ticker code (REG) now have 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 58 and 38 calculating the average target price we see 46.83. Now with the previous closing price of 37.5 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 24.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 39.14 and the 200 moving average now moves to 41.52. The company has a market cap of $6,301m. Find out more information at: http://www.regencycenters.com

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

