Regency Centers Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.5% Upside

Regency Centers Corporation with ticker code (REG) have now 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 58 and 38 with the average target price sitting at 46.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at 38.54 this would imply there is a potential upside of 21.5%. The day 50 moving average is 39.33 while the 200 day moving average is 41.44. The market cap for the company is $6,369m. Visit the company website at: http://www.regencycenters.com

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

