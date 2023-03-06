Regency Centers Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.1% Upside

Regency Centers Corporation found using ticker (REG) have now 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 79 and 62 calculating the mean target price we have 69.73. Given that the stocks previous close was at 62.76 this would imply there is a potential upside of 11.1%. The day 50 moving average is 64.29 while the 200 day moving average is 62.26. The market capitalisation for the company is $10,840m. Find out more information at: https://www.regencycenters.com

The potential market cap would be $12,044m based on the market concensus.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.