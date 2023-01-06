Regency Centers Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.3% Upside

Regency Centers Corporation with ticker code (REG) have now 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 77 and 61 and has a mean target at 69. Now with the previous closing price of 63.69 this indicates there is a potential upside of 8.3%. The 50 day MA is 63.58 and the 200 day moving average is 63.21. The market capitalisation for the company is $10,705m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.regencycenters.com

The potential market cap would be $11,598m based on the market concensus.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.