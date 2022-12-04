Regency Centers Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.9% Upside

Regency Centers Corporation with ticker code (REG) now have 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 81 and 61 calculating the average target price we see 68.24. Given that the stocks previous close was at 65.67 this would imply there is a potential upside of 3.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 59.6 and the 200 day MA is 63.55. The market cap for the company is $11,310m. Find out more information at: https://www.regencycenters.com

The potential market cap would be $11,753m based on the market concensus.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.