Regency Centers Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.8% Upside

Regency Centers Corporation with ticker code (REG) have now 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 81 and 61 calculating the mean target price we have 68.29. Given that the stocks previous close was at 65.76 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 3.8%. The 50 day MA is 58.74 and the 200 day MA is 63.59. The company has a market cap of $11,389m. Company Website: https://www.regencycenters.com

The potential market cap would be $11,828m based on the market concensus.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.