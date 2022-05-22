Regency Centers Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.8% Upside

Regency Centers Corporation with ticker code (REG) now have 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 84 and 63 calculating the average target price we see 77.56. Given that the stocks previous close was at 64.21 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 20.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 68.97 while the 200 day moving average is 70.02. The company has a market cap of $10,952m. Visit the company website at: https://www.regencycenters.com

The potential market cap would be $13,229m based on the market concensus.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.