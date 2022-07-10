Regency Centers Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.0% Upside

Regency Centers Corporation with ticker code (REG) have now 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 83 and 56 and has a mean target at 72.34. Now with the previous closing price of 60.28 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 20.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 64.18 and the 200 moving average now moves to 69.22. The market capitalisation for the company is $10,323m. Visit the company website at: https://www.regencycenters.com

The potential market cap would be $12,389m based on the market concensus.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.