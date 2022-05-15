Twitter
Regency Centers Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

Regency Centers Corporation found using ticker (REG) now have 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 84 and 67.5 calculating the mean target price we have 77.78. Given that the stocks previous close was at 65.55 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 18.7%. The 50 day MA is 69.1 and the 200 day moving average is 69.97. The market cap for the company is $11,753m. Find out more information at: https://www.regencycenters.com

The potential market cap would be $13,946m based on the market concensus.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

