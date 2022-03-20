Regency Centers Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.1% Upside

Regency Centers Corporation with ticker code (REG) have now 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 92 and 67.5 with the average target price sitting at 78.28. Given that the stocks previous close was at 67.43 this indicates there is a potential upside of 16.1%. The day 50 moving average is 69.63 and the 200 day MA is 69.09. The company has a market capitalisation of $11,607m. Visit the company website at: https://www.regencycenters.com

The potential market cap would be $13,475m based on the market concensus.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio ludes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.