Regency Centers Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.3% Upside

Regency Centers Corporation with ticker code (REG) now have 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 92 and 73 calculating the average target price we see 81.29. With the stocks previous close at 70.5 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 15.3%. The day 50 moving average is 72.89 and the 200 day MA is 68.78. The market capitalisation for the company is $11,493m. Find out more information at: https://www.regencycenters.com

The potential market cap would be $13,252m based on the market concensus.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.