Regency Centers Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.3% Upside

Regency Centers Corporation with ticker code (REG) have now 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 81 and 54 with the average target price sitting at 66.79. Now with the previous closing price of 58.41 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 14.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 57.91 and the 200 moving average now moves to 64.32. The company has a market capitalisation of $10,291m. Find out more information at: https://www.regencycenters.com

The potential market cap would be $11,767m based on the market concensus.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.