Regency Centers Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential .4% Upside

Regency Centers Corporation with ticker code (REG) now have 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 58 and 38 with a mean TP of 47.33. Now with the previous closing price of 47.12 this now indicates there is a potential upside of .4%. The 50 day MA is 39.99 while the 200 day moving average is 41.71. The company has a market capitalisation of $8,104m. Visit the company website at: http://www.regencycenters.com

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

