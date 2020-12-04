Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Regal Beloit Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

Regal Beloit Corporation with ticker code (RBC) have now 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 150 and 110 calculating the mean target price we have 127. Given that the stocks previous close was at 118.1 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 7.5%. The day 50 moving average is 109.45 and the 200 day moving average is 95.95. The market cap for the company is $4,689m. Find out more information at: http://www.regalbeloit.com

Share on Stocktwits

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment provides AC and DC motors, electronic variable speed controls, fans, blowers, and precision stator and rotor kits. The Industrial Systems segment offers AC motors for industrial applications; electric alternators for prime and standby power applications to data centers, marine, agriculture, healthcare, mobile, and defense markets; and power generation switchgear for prime and standby power, distributed generation, and cogeneration applications, as well as residential, automatic, and bypass isolation transfer switches. The Climate Solutions segment provides fractional motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers, as well as fractional horsepower motors for residential and light commercial HVAC, water heater, and commercial refrigeration markets. The Power Transmission Solutions segment offers mounted and unmounted bearings; conveyor products; disc, diaphragms, gear and flexible couplings, transmission elements, gears, grids, jaws, elastomers, and joints; mechanical power transmission drives, and components; and worm gearing, shaft configuration, helical offset, concentric and right angle, bevel and miter gearing, center pivot gearing, and open gearing products, as well as modular plastic belts, conveying chains, and hydraulic pump drives. It serves beverage, bulk handling, metal, special machinery, energy, and aerospace and general industrial markets. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and end-users through a network of direct and independent sales representatives, and distributors. Regal Beloit Corporation was founded in 1955 and is based in Beloit, Wisconsin.

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2020 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.