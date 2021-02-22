Regal Beloit Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.4% Upside

Regal Beloit Corporation found using ticker (RBC) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 167 and 115 calculating the mean target price we have 144.13. Given that the stocks previous close was at 129.33 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 11.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 131.8 and the 200 day MA is 111.79. The market cap for the company is $5,451m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.regalbeloit.com

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment provides AC and DC motors, electronic variable speed controls, fans, blowers, and precision stator and rotor kits. The Industrial Systems segment offers AC motors for industrial applications; electric alternators for prime and standby power applications to data centers, marine, agriculture, healthcare, mobile, and defense markets; and power generation switchgear for prime and standby power, distributed generation, and cogeneration applications, as well as residential, automatic, and bypass isolation transfer switches. The Climate Solutions segment provides fractional motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers, as well as fractional horsepower motors for residential and light commercial HVAC, water heater, and commercial refrigeration markets. The Power Transmission Solutions segment offers mounted and unmounted bearings; conveyor products; disc, diaphragms, gear and flexible couplings, transmission elements, gears, grids, jaws, elastomers, and joints; mechanical power transmission drives, and components; and worm gearing, shaft configuration, helical offset, concentric and right angle, bevel and miter gearing, center pivot gearing, and open gearing products, as well as modular plastic belts, conveying chains, and hydraulic pump drives. It serves beverage, bulk handling, metal, special machinery, energy, and aerospace and general industrial markets. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and end-users through a network of direct and independent sales representatives, and distributors. Regal Beloit Corporation was founded in 1955 and is based in Beloit, Wisconsin.