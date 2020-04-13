Reeds – Consenus Indicates Potential 395.7% Upside

Reeds with ticker code (REED) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2.5 and 2 calculating the mean target price we have 2.33. Now with the previous closing price of 0.47 this would imply there is a potential upside of 395.7%. The day 50 moving average is 0.63 while the 200 day moving average is 0.82. The market cap for the company is $22m. Visit the company website at: http://www.drinkreeds.com

Reed’s develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed’s craft ginger beers; Virgil’s craft sodas; and Virgil’s zero sugar sodas. Reed’s sells its products to natural food and gourmet retailers, grocery store chains, mass merchants, club stores, convenience and drug stores, liquor stores, industrial cafeterias, and on-premise bars and restaurants through distributors and independent distributor partners, as well as directly. The company was formerly known as Original Beverage Corporation and changed its name to Reed’s in 2001. Reed’s was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

