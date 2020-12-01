Reeds – Consensus Indicates Potential 239.0% Upside

Reeds found using ticker (REED) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 2.5 and 1.5 calculating the average target price we see 2. With the stocks previous close at 0.59 this would imply there is a potential upside of 239.0%. The 50 day MA is 0.84 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.95. The market cap for the company is $53m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.drinkreeds.com

Reed’s develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed’s craft ginger beers; Virgil’s craft sodas; and Virgil’s zero sugar sodas. Reed’s sells its products to natural food and gourmet retailers, grocery store chains, mass merchants, club stores, convenience and drug stores, liquor stores, industrial cafeterias, and on-premise bars and restaurants through distributors and independent distributor partners, as well as directly. The company was formerly known as Original Beverage Corporation and changed its name to Reed’s in 2001. Reed’s was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.