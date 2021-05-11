Reeds – Consensus Indicates Potential 233.3% Upside

Reeds with ticker code (REED) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2.5 and 1.5 and has a mean target at 2. With the stocks previous close at 0.6 this would imply there is a potential upside of 233.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.69 while the 200 day moving average is 0.94. The company has a market capitalisation of $50m. Find out more information at: http://www.drinkreeds.com

Reed’s develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed’s craft ginger beers; Virgil’s craft sodas; and Virgil’s zero sugar sodas. Reed’s sells its products to natural food and gourmet retailers, grocery store chains, mass merchants, club stores, convenience and drug stores, liquor stores, industrial cafeterias, and on-premise bars and restaurants through distributors and independent distributor partners, as well as directly. The company was formerly known as Original Beverage Corporation and changed its name to Reed’s in 2001. Reed’s was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.