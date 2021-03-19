Reeds – Consensus Indicates Potential 233.3% Upside

Reeds with ticker code (REED) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 2.5 and 1.5 and has a mean target at 2. With the stocks previous close at 0.6 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 233.3%. The day 50 moving average is 0.69 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.94. The company has a market cap of $50m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.drinkreeds.com

Reed’s develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed’s craft ginger beers; Virgil’s craft sodas; and Virgil’s zero sugar sodas. Reed’s sells its products to natural food and gourmet retailers, grocery store chains, mass merchants, club stores, convenience and drug stores, liquor stores, industrial cafeterias, and on-premise bars and restaurants through distributors and independent distributor partners, as well as directly. The company was formerly known as Original Beverage Corporation and changed its name to Reed’s in 2001. Reed’s was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.