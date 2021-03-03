Reeds – Consensus Indicates Potential 233.3% Upside

Reeds found using ticker (REED) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 2.5 and 1.5 and has a mean target at 2. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.6 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 233.3%. The 50 day MA is 0.69 and the 200 day MA is 0.94. The company has a market cap of $50m. Company Website: http://www.drinkreeds.com

Reed’s develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed’s craft ginger beers; Virgil’s craft sodas; and Virgil’s zero sugar sodas. Reed’s sells its products to natural food and gourmet retailers, grocery store chains, mass merchants, club stores, convenience and drug stores, liquor stores, industrial cafeterias, and on-premise bars and restaurants through distributors and independent distributor partners, as well as directly. The company was formerly known as Original Beverage Corporation and changed its name to Reed’s in 2001. Reed’s was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.