Reeds – Consensus Indicates Potential 171.7% Upside

Reeds with ticker code (REED) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2.5 and 2.5 and has a mean target at 2.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.92 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 171.7%. The 50 day MA is 0.95 and the 200 day MA is 0.93. The company has a market capitalisation of $54m. Company Website: http://www.drinkreeds.com

Reed’s develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed’s craft ginger beers; Virgil’s craft sodas; and Virgil’s zero sugar sodas. Reed’s sells its products to natural food and gourmet retailers, grocery store chains, mass merchants, club stores, convenience and drug stores, liquor stores, industrial cafeterias, and on-premise bars and restaurants through distributors and independent distributor partners, as well as directly. The company was formerly known as Original Beverage Corporation and changed its name to Reed’s in 2001. Reed’s was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.