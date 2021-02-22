Redwood Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.2% Upside

Redwood Trust with ticker code (RWT) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 13.5 and 9.5 with the average target price sitting at 11.04. Now with the previous closing price of 9.26 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 19.2%. The day 50 moving average is 9.1 and the 200 day MA is 8.33. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,085m. Company Website: http://www.redwoodtrust.com

Redwood Trust, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio. This segment also includes derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Business Purpose Lending segment operates a platform that originates and acquires business purpose residential loans for subsequent securitization or transfer into its investment portfolio. The Multifamily Investments segment invests in securities collateralized by multifamily mortgage loans, as well as in multifamily mortgages and related assets. The Third-Party Residential Investments segment invests in residential mortgage-backed securities issued by third parties, as well as in Freddie Mac SLST securitizations; and offers servicer advance and other residential credit investment services. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Redwood Trust was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, California.