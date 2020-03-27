Redrow plc 80.4% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

Redrow plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:RDW) had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at UBS. Redrow plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set a target price of 690 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 80.4% from today’s opening price of 382.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 402.5 points and decreased 375.5 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 850.76 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 293 GBX.

Redrow plc has a 50 day moving average of 715.77 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 649.76. There are currently 470,383,253 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,435,355. Market capitalisation for LON:RDW is £1,299,582,649 GBP.

