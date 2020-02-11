Redrow plc 33.3% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

Redrow plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:RDW) had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at UBS. Redrow plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set their target price at 1040 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 33.3% from the opening price of 780 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 14 points and increased 150 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 837 GBX while the year low share price is currently 527.5 GBX.

Redrow plc has a 50 day moving average of 762.05 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 631.92. There are currently 352,190,420 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,106,325. Market capitalisation for LON:RDW is £2,785,826,222 GBP.