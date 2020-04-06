Redrow plc 30% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

Redrow plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:RDW) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at HSBC. Redrow plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set their target price at 410 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 30.0% from today’s opening price of 315.4 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 346.6 points and decreased 445.6 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 850.76 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 293 GBX.

Redrow plc has a 50 day moving average of 664.63 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 644.31. There are currently 352,190,420 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,905,482. Market capitalisation for LON:RDW is £1,207,012,931 GBP.

