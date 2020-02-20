Redrow plc 29.4% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

Redrow plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:RDW) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at HSBC. Redrow plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set a target price of 1100 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 29.4% from today’s opening price of 850 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 63 points and increased 200 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 850.76 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 527.5 GBX.

Redrow plc has a 50 day moving average of 784.11 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 641.14. There are currently 352,190,420 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,508,415. Market capitalisation for LON:RDW is £2,972,055,720 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn