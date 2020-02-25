Redrow plc 17.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Redrow plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:RDW) had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Jefferies International. Redrow plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set a target price of 981 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 17.6% from the opening price of 834 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 41 points and increased 164 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 850.76 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 527.5 GBX.

Redrow plc has a 50 day moving average of 791.30 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 645.23. There are currently 352,190,420 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,515,767. Market capitalisation for LON:RDW is £2,835,132,881 GBP.

