Redrow plc 127.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Redrow plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:RDW) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Jefferies International. Redrow plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set their target price at 809 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 127.2% from the opening price of 356 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 474 points and decreased 380 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 850.76 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 311 GBX.

Redrow plc has a 50 day moving average of 764.30 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 655.40. There are currently 352,190,420 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,260,741. Market capitalisation for LON:RDW is £1,100,595,062 GBP.

