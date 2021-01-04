Redrow plc 11.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Redrow plc using EPIC/TICKER code LON:RDW had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiteration’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Redrow plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Canaccord Genuity have set a target price of 650 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 11.6% from today’s opening price of 582.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 46.5 points and increased 167.5 points respectively.

Redrow plc LON:RDW has a 50 day moving average of 530.17 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 474.81 The 52 week high for the stock is 850.76 GBX while the 52 week low is 293 GBX. There are currently 352,190,420 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,023,435. Market capitalisation for LON:RDW is £2,002,202,537 GBP.