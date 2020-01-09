Redrow plc 11% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Redrow plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:RDW) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg. Redrow plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set their target price at 860 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 11.0% from today’s opening price of 775 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 95 points and increased 177 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 775 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 519.5 GBX.

Redrow plc has a 50 day moving average of 687.87 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 613.00. There are currently 352,190,420 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,700,455. Market capitalisation for LON:RDW is £2,704,822,425 GBP.