Redrow plc 11.9% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Redrow plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:RDW) had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Redrow plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 420 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 11.9% from the opening price of 375.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 357.5 points and decreased 371.5 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 850.76 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 293 GBX.

Redrow plc has a 50 day moving average of 699.73 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 648.08. There are currently 352,190,420 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,662,118. Market capitalisation for LON:RDW is £1,289,016,937 GBP.

