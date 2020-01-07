Redrow plc 10.4% Potential Upside Indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Redrow plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:RDW) had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Redrow plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Canaccord Genuity have set their target price at 840 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 10.4% from the opening price of 761 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 82 points and increased 163 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 772 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 503 GBX.

Redrow plc has a 50 day moving average of 681.83 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 611.74. There are currently 352,190,420 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,730,528. Market capitalisation for LON:RDW is £2,707,701,599 GBP.