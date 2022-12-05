Redrow plc -2.3% potential downside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Redrow plc with ticker (LON:RDW) now has a potential downside of -2.3% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 466 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Redrow plc share price of 477 GBX at opening today (05/12/2022) indicates a potential downside of -2.3%. Trading has ranged between 367 (52 week low) and 718 (52 week high) with an average of 869,870 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,578,937,892.



Redrow plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is focused on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The Company acquires land, and develops and sells residential housing properties. The Company’s principal subsidiary includes Redrow Homes Limited. The Company’s residential development subsidiaries include Redrow Homes Limited, Redrow Real Estate Limited, Redrow Regeneration plc, The Waterford Park Company Limited and The Waterford Park Company (Balmoral) Limited. The principal activity of its subsidiary, Harrow Estates plc, is land acquisition, development and resale. The Company’s subsidiary, St David’s Park Limited, is principally engaged in business park maintenance services.







