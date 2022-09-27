Twitter
Redde Northgate PLC 9.7% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Redde Northgate PLC with ticker (LON:REDD) now has a potential upside of 9.7% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 335 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Redde Northgate PLC share price of 303 GBX at opening today (27/09/2022) indicates a potential upside of 9.7%. Trading has ranged between 292 (52 week low) and 448 (52 week high) with an average of 737,217 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £712,232,015.

Redde Northgate plc is a United Kingdom-based integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repair, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales. The Company operates through three segments: Northgate UK&I, Northgate Spain and Redde. The Company services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of approximately 110,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 500,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the United Kingdom, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of approximately 6,000 automotive services professionals.



