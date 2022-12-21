Redde Northgate PLC -11.6% potential downside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Redde Northgate PLC with ticker (LON:REDD) now has a potential downside of -11.6% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 380 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Redde Northgate PLC share price of 424 GBX at opening today (21/12/2022) indicates a potential downside of -11.6%. Trading has ranged between 277 (52 week low) and 445 (52 week high) with an average of 498,867 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £951,015,958.



Redde Northgate plc is a United Kingdom-based integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repair, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales. The Company operates through three segments: Northgate UK&I, Northgate Spain and Redde. The Company services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of approximately 110,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 500,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the United Kingdom, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of approximately 6,000 automotive services professionals.







