Redcentric PLC 30% Potential Upside Indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Redcentric PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:RCN) had its stock rating noted as ‘New Coverage’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Redcentric PLC are listed in the Technology sector within AIM. Canaccord Genuity have set a target price of 195 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 30.0% from today’s opening price of 150 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 6 points and increased 32 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 158 GBX while the 52 week low is 78.76 GBX.

Redcentric PLC has a 50 day moving average of 143.29 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 118.37. There are currently 154,772,200 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 44,355. Market capitalisation for LON:RCN is £233,706,022 GBP.

