Red Rock Resorts – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.2% Upside

Red Rock Resorts found using ticker (RRR) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 21 and 15 calculating the average target price we see 18.88. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17.78 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 6.2%. The day 50 moving average is 16.38 and the 200 day moving average is 12.28. The company has a market cap of $2,033m. Company Website: http://www.redrockresorts.com

Red Rock Resorts, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market. In addition, it manages Graton Resort & Casino in northern California. It operates approximately 20,400 slot machines, 375 table games, and 5,000 hotel rooms. The company was formerly known as Station Casinos Corp. and changed its name to Red Rock Resorts in January 2016. Red Rock Resorts was founded in 1976 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

