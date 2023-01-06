Red Rock Resorts – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.4% Upside

Red Rock Resorts found using ticker (RRR) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 51 and 39 with the average target price sitting at 46.9. Given that the stocks previous close was at 42.86 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 9.4%. The day 50 moving average is 42.09 while the 200 day moving average is 40.04. The company has a market cap of $2,482m. Find out more information at: https://www.redrockresorts.com

The potential market cap would be $2,716m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Red Rock Resorts, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market. In addition, it manages Graton Resort & Casino in northern California. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 13,894 slot machines, 240 table games, and 3,081 hotel rooms in the Las Vegas market. The company was formerly known as Station Casinos Corp. and changed its name to Red Rock Resorts in January 2016. Red Rock Resorts was incorporated in 1976 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.