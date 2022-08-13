Twitter
Red Rock Resorts – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.0% Upside

Red Rock Resorts found using ticker (RRR) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 36 with the average target price sitting at 44.5. With the stocks previous close at 41.58 this indicates there is a potential upside of 7.0%. The day 50 moving average is 36.59 and the 200 day MA is 44.35. The market cap for the company is $2,475m. Find out more information at: https://www.redrockresorts.com

The potential market cap would be $2,649m based on the market concensus.

Red Rock Resorts, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market. In addition, it manages Graton Resort & Casino in northern California. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 13,894 slot machines, 240 table games, and 3,081 hotel rooms in the Las Vegas market. The company was formerly known as Station Casinos Corp. and changed its name to Red Rock Resorts in January 2016. Red Rock Resorts was incorporated in 1976 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

