Red Rock Resorts – Consensus Indicates Potential 60.1% Upside

Red Rock Resorts with ticker code (RRR) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 65 and 46 with a mean TP of 53.5. Now with the previous closing price of 33.42 this indicates there is a potential upside of 60.1%. The day 50 moving average is 37.25 and the 200 moving average now moves to 46.44. The market cap for the company is $2,023m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.redrockresorts.com

The potential market cap would be $3,239m based on the market concensus.

Red Rock Resorts, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market. In addition, it manages Graton Resort & Casino in northern California. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 13,894 slot machines, 240 table games, and 3,081 hotel rooms in the Las Vegas market. The company was formerly known as Station Casinos Corp. and changed its name to Red Rock Resorts in January 2016. Red Rock Resorts was incorporated in 1976 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.