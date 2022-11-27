Red Rock Resorts – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.0% Upside

Red Rock Resorts found using ticker (RRR) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 51 and 39 calculating the mean target price we have 46.7. With the stocks previous close at 44.47 this indicates there is a potential upside of 5.0%. The day 50 moving average is 39.4 and the 200 day moving average is 40.75. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,580m. Find out more information at: https://www.redrockresorts.com

The potential market cap would be $2,709m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Red Rock Resorts, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market. In addition, it manages Graton Resort & Casino in northern California. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 13,894 slot machines, 240 table games, and 3,081 hotel rooms in the Las Vegas market. The company was formerly known as Station Casinos Corp. and changed its name to Red Rock Resorts in January 2016. Red Rock Resorts was incorporated in 1976 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.