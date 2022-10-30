Red Rock Resorts – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.8% Upside

Red Rock Resorts with ticker code (RRR) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 50 and 37 and has a mean target at 46. Given that the stocks previous close was at 39.05 this would imply there is a potential upside of 17.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 38.22 and the 200 day MA is 41.11. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,402m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.redrockresorts.com

The potential market cap would be $2,830m based on the market concensus.

Red Rock Resorts, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market. In addition, it manages Graton Resort & Casino in northern California. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 13,894 slot machines, 240 table games, and 3,081 hotel rooms in the Las Vegas market. The company was formerly known as Station Casinos Corp. and changed its name to Red Rock Resorts in January 2016. Red Rock Resorts was incorporated in 1976 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.