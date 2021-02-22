Twitter
Red Rock Resorts – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

Red Rock Resorts with ticker code (RRR) have now 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 39 and 30 calculating the mean target price we have 33.38. With the stocks previous close at 28.66 this would imply there is a potential upside of 16.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 25.94 and the 200 day moving average is 21.07. The company has a market cap of $3,425m. Find out more information at: http://www.redrockresorts.com

Red Rock Resorts, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market. In addition, it manages Graton Resort & Casino in northern California. It operates approximately 20,400 slot machines, 375 table games, and 5,000 hotel rooms. The company was formerly known as Station Casinos Corp. and changed its name to Red Rock Resorts in January 2016. Red Rock Resorts was founded in 1976 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

