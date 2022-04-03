Red Rock Resorts – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.3% Upside

Red Rock Resorts with ticker code (RRR) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 66 and 45 calculating the mean target price we have 56. With the stocks previous close at 48.56 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 15.3%. The day 50 moving average is 47.33 while the 200 day moving average is 47.52. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,008m. Company Website: https://www.redrockresorts.com

The potential market cap would be $3,469m based on the market concensus.

Red Rock Resorts, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market. In addition, it manages Graton Resort & Casino in northern California. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 13,894 slot machines, 240 table games, and 3,081 hotel rooms in the Las Vegas market. The company was formerly known as Station Casinos Corp. and changed its name to Red Rock Resorts in January 2016. Red Rock Resorts was incorporated in 1976 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.