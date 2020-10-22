Red Lions Hotels Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 74.1% Upside

Red Lions Hotels Corporation with ticker code (RLH) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3.5 and 3.5 and has a mean target at 3.5. With the stocks previous close at 2.01 this would imply there is a potential upside of 74.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.16 and the 200 day moving average is 2.07. The company has a market capitalisation of $50m. Find out more information at: http://www.redlion.com

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands. As of December 31, 2019, it had a network of 1,056 franchised hotels, including a total of 66,700 rooms. The company was formerly known as WestCoast Hospitality Corporation and changed its name to Red Lion Hotels Corporation in September 2005. Red Lion Hotels Corporation was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn