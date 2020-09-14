Red Lions Hotels Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 54.2% Upside

Red Lions Hotels Corporation found using ticker (RLH) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 3.5 and 3.5 with the average target price sitting at 3.5. Now with the previous closing price of 2.27 this would imply there is a potential upside of 54.2%. The 50 day MA is 2.35 and the 200 day MA is 2.04. The market cap for the company is $58m. Visit the company website at: http://www.redlion.com

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands. As of December 31, 2019, it had a network of 1,056 franchised hotels, including a total of 66,700 rooms. The company was formerly known as WestCoast Hospitality Corporation and changed its name to Red Lion Hotels Corporation in September 2005. Red Lion Hotels Corporation was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

