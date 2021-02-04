RED ELECTRICA CORPORACION, S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.1% Upside

RED ELECTRICA CORPORACION, S.A. with ticker code (REE.MC) have now 23 analysts reporting on the stock, giving a consensus recommendation of ‘hold’. The target price ranges between €21.65 and €14.8 so the average target price would be €18.10. Now with the previous closing price of €15.86 this indicates there is a potential upside of 14.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at €16.31 and the 200 day moving average is €16.32. The company has a market cap of €8b. Visit the company website at: http://www.ree.es

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, S.A. transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,372 kilometers; and has 93,735 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services. In addition, it constructs energy storage facilities in non-mainland and isolated systems; operates satellite communications system and offers space segment services for the geostationary orbital slots; sells and leases satellites and spatial capacity; and offers technical consultancy and satellite telecommunications services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.