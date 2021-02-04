Twitter
RED ELECTRICA CORPORACION, S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.1% Upside

RED ELECTRICA CORPORACION, S.A. with ticker code (REE.MC) have now 23 analysts reporting on the stock, giving a consensus recommendation of ‘hold’. The target price ranges between €21.65 and €14.8 so the average target price would be €18.10. Now with the previous closing price of €15.86 this indicates there is a potential upside of 14.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at €16.31 and the 200 day moving average is €16.32. The company has a market cap of €8b. Visit the company website at: http://www.ree.es

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, S.A. transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,372 kilometers; and has 93,735 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services. In addition, it constructs energy storage facilities in non-mainland and isolated systems; operates satellite communications system and offers space segment services for the geostationary orbital slots; sells and leases satellites and spatial capacity; and offers technical consultancy and satellite telecommunications services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter.

