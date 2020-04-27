Recro Pharma – Consenus Indicates Potential 128.1% Upside

Recro Pharma found using ticker (REPH) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 23 and 14 calculating the average target price we see 17.75. With the stocks previous close at 7.78 this would imply there is a potential upside of 128.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 7.84 and the 200 day MA is 13.53. The company has a market cap of $190m. Visit the company website at: http://www.recropharma.com

Recro Pharma a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products to pharmaceutical market in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I and changed its name to Recro Pharma in August 2008. Recro Pharma was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

