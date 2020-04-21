Recro Pharma – Consenus Indicates Potential 121.9% Upside

Recro Pharma with ticker code (REPH) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 23 and 14 calculating the mean target price we have 17.75. With the stocks previous close at 8 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 121.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 8.45 while the 200 day moving average is 13.63. The company has a market capitalisation of $185m. Company Website: http://www.recropharma.com

Recro Pharma operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It operates through two divisions, an Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing (CDMO). The Acute Care division primarily focuses on developing products for the hospital and other acute care settings. The company’s lead product candidate is a proprietary injectable form of meloxicam, a long-acting preferential COX-2 inhibitor. IV meloxicam has completed two pivotal Phase III clinical efficacy trials, a double-blind placebo-controlled Phase III safety trial, and four Phase II clinical efficacy trials, as well as other safety studies. Its pipeline also includes other early-stage product candidates, including two novel neuromuscular blocking agents and a related proprietary chemical reversal agent, and Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine or Dex an alpha-2 adrenergic agonist. The CDMO division leverages its formulation expertise to develop and manufacture pharmaceutical products using its proprietary delivery technologies and other manufacturing services for commercial and development-stage partners who commercialize or plan to commercialize these products. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I and changed its name to Recro Pharma in August 2008. Recro Pharma was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn